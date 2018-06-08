KSP offering brand new Dodge Chargers to prospective recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is taking a new approach to recruiting new troopers by offering a shiny new car.
They posted the picture below, asking people to claim un-owned new Dodge Chargers.
They say all you need to do to get your hands on the car is meet some requirements like have a high school diploma, three-years full-time working experience and complete a 24-week training program.
It's all a tongue-in-cheek way of getting people to apply to KSP.
