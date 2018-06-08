Part of 10th Street in Jeffersonville to close beginning June 12 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- 10th Street in Jeffersonville is scheduled to close between Main and Penn Streets on June 12. 

According to a news release, the closure could continue for up to 15 days. It's part of the city's $13.5 million Local Public Agency (LPA) reconstruction project.

While the street is closed, traffic will be rerouted around the construction site via Nachand Lane, 8th Street and Penn Street. Drivers can access businesses on Main Street from 8th Street and Penn Street. 

During the closure, crews will remove and replace pavement at the Main Street intersection, and mill and replace the asphalt surface on between Main and Penn Street.   

Once it reopens, 10th Street will have two thru lanes and a center left turn lane. New traffic signals will also be installed at the Main Street intersection.  

