2-year-old girl found alive after 2-day search of rural Bullitt County

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlee Campbell, the 2-year-old Bullitt County girl who had been missing for more than 32 hours, was found alive Friday evening.

The Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Charlee walked up to the porch of a home on Roy Layne Road about 500 yards up a step hill. The homeowners recognized her and called authorities.

"I seen the dirt all over her, and she had leaves in her hair, and I opened the door, and I said 'Are you Charlee?'" said Wayne Brown, who discovered the girl. "And she handed me this bottle. And I said 'Are you Charlee?' She didn't answer me. She wouldn't say anything."

Charlee was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with "no obvious serious injuries," however police added that she appeared dehydrated with several tick bites. She was seen being wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher, clutching a stuffed animal.

"I'm just so happy she's safe and alive," Tinnell said. "We're blessed she's healthy."

When Charlee arrived at the hospital, she was still wearing the Disney pajama top her grandmother reported her missing in, but wasn't wearing any pants or a diaper.

Search crews, including FBI agents, had been out in the heat and humidity for hours Thursday and Friday. They said the terrain was rocky, dangerous and full of snakes.

"It was emotional for me," Tinnell said. "We didn't give up hope, but hope was going down for me."

Charlee's mother said Friday afternoon this has been one of the hardest things she's ever had to deal with.

"She was out there all night last night," Natalie Quick sad. "I won't stop until she's found. I don't care if the dogs have searched and no scent. I don't care. I'll look until she comes back or something."

"It just hurts when you can't find your kid, and you've got 100 people out here, and they can't find her either."

On Friday morning, Tinnell said he believed the girl's disappearance could be related to a custody dispute. After Charlee was found, he said it's still unclear where she was while she was missing and whether she was outside in the woods the whole time.

"I honestly didn't think we were going to find her," Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler added. "It's a miracle."

Tinnell said the criminal investigation will continue, and Child Protective Services will get involved.

