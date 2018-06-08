2-year-old girl found alive after 2-day search of rural Bullitt County

Alyssa Cook's mother and grandmother needed to be with her on the way home, but the cost of the trip was pricey.

Alyssa Cook's mother and grandmother needed to be with her on the way home, but the cost of the trip was pricey.

Generosity of others will pay to bring a car crash victim back home to Louisville

The Bullitt County Sheriff says he believes the girl's disappearance may be related to a custodial dispute.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Saint Andrews Church Road near Palatka Road around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

An Oldham County High School teacher was arrested Thursday after she admitted to having sex with a student.

A shoplifting sting from LMPD and the St. Matthews Police Department led to several arrests.

Indiana was supposed to roll to another win over Kentucky Friday night but that's not how the annual all-star game unfolded at Bellarmine.

Fairdale's Markello Sullivan scored 28 points to lead the Kentucky all-stars to an upset win over Indiana Friday night.

Charlee Campbell, the 2-year-old Bullitt County girl who had been missing for more than 32 hours, was found alive Friday evening.

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlee Campbell, the 2-year-old Bullitt County girl who had been missing for more than 32 hours, was found alive Friday evening.

The Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Charlee walked up to the porch of a home on Roy Layne Road about 500 yards up a step hill. The homeowners recognized her and called authorities.

"I seen the dirt all over her, and she had leaves in her hair, and I opened the door, and I said 'Are you Charlee?'" said Wayne Brown, who discovered the girl. "And she handed me this bottle. And I said 'Are you Charlee?' She didn't answer me. She wouldn't say anything."

Charlee was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with "no obvious serious injuries," however police added that she appeared dehydrated with several tick bites. She was seen being wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher, clutching a stuffed animal.

"I'm just so happy she's safe and alive," Tinnell said. "We're blessed she's healthy."

When Charlee arrived at the hospital, she was still wearing the Disney pajama top her grandmother reported her missing in, but wasn't wearing any pants or a diaper.

Search crews, including FBI agents, had been out in the heat and humidity for hours Thursday and Friday. They said the terrain was rocky, dangerous and full of snakes.

"It was emotional for me," Tinnell said. "We didn't give up hope, but hope was going down for me."

Charlee's mother said Friday afternoon this has been one of the hardest things she's ever had to deal with.

"She was out there all night last night," Natalie Quick sad. "I won't stop until she's found. I don't care if the dogs have searched and no scent. I don't care. I'll look until she comes back or something."

"It just hurts when you can't find your kid, and you've got 100 people out here, and they can't find her either."

On Friday morning, Tinnell said he believed the girl's disappearance could be related to a custody dispute. After Charlee was found, he said it's still unclear where she was while she was missing and whether she was outside in the woods the whole time.

"I honestly didn't think we were going to find her," Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler added. "It's a miracle."

Tinnell said the criminal investigation will continue, and Child Protective Services will get involved.

