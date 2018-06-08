Metro Corrections inmates graduate from program preparing them for workforce

Alyssa Cook's mother and grandmother needed to be with her on the way home, but the cost of the trip was pricey.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One by one, the names were read and diplomas collected.

A class for Metro Corrections inmates trained them in attitude, dependability and conflict resolution, and as of Friday, they're officially ready for the workforce.

"Just because you've got a criminal history doesn't mark you off the list," said Marsha Berry, Vice President of Program Services West Region for Goodwill Industries.

Metro Corrections began a partnership with Goodwill in December for the "Job Function: Soft Skills Academy," and so far, it's been successful.

"I feel like I'm ready to do better because we got you all," one graduate said Friday.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton and other corrections officials were at the ceremony. He said 200 inmates have gone through the program, and 114 have graduated. The class teaches the men and women skills they need for the workforce as well as how to dress and communicate, all skills they'll need in the real world.

"I got a nice career coach," one graduate said. "I relate to him. I relate to a lot of you all. I would like to say thank you, because if it wasn't for you all, I wouldn't feel like this right now."

While it may still be hard for some convicted felons to get jobs, many employers are hiring.

"With some companies, they've eased the rules a little bit, because they realized they are getting somebody good," Berry said.

From the feedback, organizers say the program is working.

"It lifts them up," Bolton said. "Maybe, just maybe, they won't come back. Everybody wins that way. Everybody wins."

The inmates are housed at Community Correction Center and have orders permitting limited community releases.

