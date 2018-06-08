KYTC projects on almost all Louisville interstates to start over next 3 days

Alyssa Cook's mother and grandmother needed to be with her on the way home, but the cost of the trip was pricey.

Generosity of others will pay to bring a car crash victim back home to Louisville

The Bullitt County Sheriff says he believes the girl's disappearance may be related to a custodial dispute.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Saint Andrews Church Road near Palatka Road around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

An Oldham County High School teacher was arrested Thursday after she admitted to having sex with a student.

Oldham County High School teacher charged with having sex with student on school property

A shoplifting sting from LMPD and the St. Matthews Police Department led to several arrests.

Indiana was supposed to roll to another win over Kentucky Friday night but that's not how the annual all-star game unfolded at Bellarmine.

Fairdale's Markello Sullivan scored 28 points to lead the Kentucky all-stars to an upset win over Indiana Friday night.

Charlee Campbell, the 2-year-old Bullitt County girl who had been missing for more than 32 hours, was found alive Friday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Projects affecting almost all major interstates in Louisville will start over the next three days, including I-64, I-264, I-71 and I-65.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say summer is the best time of year in terms of the weather to get work done. Spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said the first project drivers will notice affects I-65 North and South in downtown Louisville.

“Those asphalt pavement joints last year, we've got to do some corrective work (with) the ones we installed in the fall,” Clifford said.

To do that corrective work, I-65 North will be closed between I-264 and the Muhammad Ali Boulevard ramp from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. I-65 South will then close between I-64 and I-264 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“It's necessary to do many of the projects in the area, because we've got to maintain the infrastructure that we have,” Clifford said.

Then starting Monday, work will begin on I-71 for painting steel beams on bridges.

“To get ready for the cleaning and painting of those steel beams, the contractor has to set up their work platforms and the riggings,” Clifford said.

The exit ramp from I-71 South to I-264 West will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for about a week. Lane closures will change once the painting begins.

Finally, the I-64 and I-264 interchange work, which also begins on Monday, will be the most extensive of the projects.

“That's actually about a two-construction-season project, so it's going to go all the way to November of 2019,” Clifford said.

The ramp from I-64 West to I-264 West will be widened to two lanes.

“Also extend that new lane all the way past the Breckenridge exit to Taylorsville Road to give more capacity there,” Clifford said.

The Breckenridge Lane exit will also be expanded to two lanes.

“It's a heavily congested area," Clifford said. "It's a bottle neck, particularly in the morning commute times, and it's definitely needed."

And at some point, there will be full ramp closures depending on progress.

Transportation officials say it's imperative to stay alert driving through the construction areas as signs will be posted for lane and ramp closures.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.