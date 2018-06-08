KYTC projects on almost all Louisville interstates to start over - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KYTC projects on almost all Louisville interstates to start over next 3 days

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Projects affecting almost all major interstates in Louisville will start over the next three days, including I-64, I-264, I-71 and I-65.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say summer is the best time of year in terms of the weather to get work done. Spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said the first project drivers will notice affects I-65 North and South in downtown Louisville.

“Those asphalt pavement joints last year, we've got to do some corrective work (with) the ones we installed in the fall,” Clifford said.

To do that corrective work, I-65 North will be closed between I-264 and the Muhammad Ali Boulevard ramp from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. I-65 South will then close between I-64 and I-264 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“It's necessary to do many of the projects in the area, because we've got to maintain the infrastructure that we have,” Clifford said.

Then starting Monday, work will begin on I-71 for painting steel beams on bridges.

“To get ready for the cleaning and painting of those steel beams, the contractor has to set up their work platforms and the riggings,” Clifford said.

The exit ramp from I-71 South to I-264 West will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for about a week. Lane closures will change once the painting begins.

Finally, the I-64 and I-264 interchange work, which also begins on Monday, will be the most extensive of the projects.

“That's actually about a two-construction-season project, so it's going to go all the way to November of 2019,” Clifford said.

The ramp from I-64 West to I-264 West will be widened to two lanes.

“Also extend that new lane all the way past the Breckenridge exit to Taylorsville Road to give more capacity there,” Clifford said.

The Breckenridge Lane exit will also be expanded to two lanes.

“It's a heavily congested area," Clifford said. "It's a bottle neck, particularly in the morning commute times, and it's definitely needed."

And at some point, there will be full ramp closures depending on progress.

Transportation officials say it's imperative to stay alert driving through the construction areas as signs will be posted for lane and ramp closures.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

