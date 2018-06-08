Employee of Speedway off Preston Highway diagnosed with hepatiti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Employee of Speedway off Preston Highway diagnosed with hepatitis a

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The employee of a Louisville gas station has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The employee worked at the Speedway at 5400 Antle Drive off Preston Highway.

Customers who ate prepared foods a the gas station from May 15-31 may have been exposed, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Symptoms of the virus include, fatigue, decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). For more information about hepatitis A, click here.

Those who bought fuel or packaged goods from the Speedway are not at risk.

