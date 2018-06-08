Woman and 2 children hit by car in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman and 2 children hit by car in south Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to University Hospital after being hit by a car in south Louisville.

LMPD said a woman and two children "darted out into traffic" and were hit by a car going northbound on Third Street near Churchill Downs. All three victims were transported to the hospital. One of the children has a "serious injury."

LMPD said alcohol may have been a factor "on part of the driver of the vehicle."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.