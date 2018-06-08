7 people arrested in shoplifting sting across Louisville and St. - WDRB 41 Louisville News

7 people arrested in shoplifting sting across Louisville and St. Matthews

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shoplifting sting from LMPD and the St. Matthews Police Department led to several arrests.

On Thursday and Friday, teams of officers focused on local malls and areas with a high concentration of retail stores. LMPD had more than 25 officers stationed at Oxmoor Center along with other stores like Kroger and Kohl’s.

A total of 24 retailers participated in the operation.

Terry Young with Kroger Security said several people were caught stealing from the Kroger stores on Westport Road and Hubbard's Lane, snatching all sorts of items like pizza, cake and party supplies.

LMPD held another sting in December, and Maj. Jamey Schwab said both were timed when retail theft also sees an increase.

"Obviously, we do see a spike in the number of juveniles, especially in the malls when school gets out," Schwab said.

Officers arrested seven people and wrote nine citations. Four people were taken in on unrelated warrants. The sting recovered more than $2,400 in merchandise over two days.

Plain-clothed officers were stationed inside and outside the store communicating through an app on their phones.

"As soon as they identify someone that they suspect of shoplifting, and this will be from actually observing the person concealing merchandise or trying to leave with merchandise from the store without paying, they then get on the app," Schwab said.

St. Matthews Police also had officers at Mall St. Mathews and stores along Shelbyville Road.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

