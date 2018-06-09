Salmonella outbreak in several states, including Indiana, linked to pre-cut melon

(CNN) -- A multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Six people are sick in Illinois, 11 in Indiana, 32 in Michigan, 10 in Missouri and one in Ohio.

The individuals who became ill said they ate pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon or a fruit salad mix that contained melon. Most bought their pre-cut melon at Walmart or Kroger stores.

On Thursday, Walmart, Kroger, Jay C and Payless stores in the affected states removed pre-cut melon products linked to the outbreak, the CDC said in announcing the outbreak.