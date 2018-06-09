LMPD investigating shooting on Grand Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor says it happened in the 2600 block of Grand Avenue, near South 26th Street. A call was received Saturday around 4:15 a.m.

Officials say a victim was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the victim's condition.

Authorities have not issued any information about a suspect.

