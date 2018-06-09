Louisville Select Boxing in pursuit of greatness in and out of the ring

Charlee Campbell, the 2-year-old Bullitt County girl who had been missing for more than 32 hours, was found alive Friday evening.More >>
Indiana was supposed to roll to another win over Kentucky Friday night but that's not how the annual all-star game unfolded at Bellarmine.
A shoplifting sting from LMPD and the St. Matthews Police Department led to several arrests.
An Oldham County High School teacher was arrested Thursday after she admitted to having sex with a student.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Saint Andrews Church Road near Palatka Road around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Bullitt County Sheriff says he believes the girl's disappearance may be related to a custodial dispute.
Johnson was sentenced Friday on drug trafficking and gun violence charges.
Alyssa Cook's mother and grandmother needed to be with her on the way home, but the cost of the trip was pricey.
Thanks to support from Norton Healthcare, this story and others are available in real-time closed captioning on WDRB.
