Indiana woman charged after 2 young kids test positive for meth, THC

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) -- An Indiana woman faces neglect charges after two children in her care tested positive for methamphetamines and her infant son was found to be severely malnourished.

Twenty-one-year-old Angel L. Cooper of Kokomo, which is 60 miles north of Indianapolis, was arrested Monday on three counts of neglect of a dependent. She's being held on a $15,000 bond, pending a Monday initial hearing. Online records don't indicate if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Court records state that a doctor found Cooper's infant son was severely malnourished in February and had gained only two ounces since his December birth.

Authorities also say April drug tests on a 5-year-old and 3-year-old in Cooper's care found both had meth and THC, marijuana's mind-altering ingredient, in their system.

All three children are now in foster care.

