Authorities identify teen bicyclist hit and killed in Shepherdsv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify teen bicyclist hit and killed in Shepherdsville

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a teen bicyclist who was hit and killed in Shepherdsville.

The victim was 18-year Noah Richardson, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Charles Edelen. He died of multiple blunt force injuries at U of L Hospital.

Richardson was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon while he was crossing Buckman Street, near 1st Street in Shepherdsville, according to officials.

The following post was made Friday evening on the Bullitt Central High School Facebook page:

   

