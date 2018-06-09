Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a teen who was shot and killed Thursday evening in the Iroquois neighborhood.

The victim was 19-year-old Abdifatah Hussein, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Haag.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue near South Third Street.

Police say Hussein was found dead at the scene. There are no suspects in the case.

Two men were arrested at the scene, but they aren't connected to this case right now, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Hussein's murder is the 39th homicide of 2018 in metro Louisville, according to Mitchell.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

