POLICE: Louisville man charged with assault after stabbing 2 victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say stabbed two victims.

Carl Bruce was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections on Friday, according to the jail's website.

An arrest warrant says Bruce stabbed two people several times on June 4, "causing serious physical injuries to both victims."

Police say the victims were sleeping under an 1-65 overpass, when they were approached by Bruce. Officials say Bruce and a male victim began arguing after Bruce allegedly tried to get under a blanket next to a female victim.

According to police, Bruce left and said he would return. Officials say the victims began preparing to leave the scene. As the pair was walking, the man and woman were once again approached by Bruce, who "was armed with a knife," according to police.

Investigators say Bruce stabbed the male victim in the neck and abdomen with the knife. Officials say the female victim tried to run away, but was chased down by Bruce and stabbed twice in the abdomen. Bruce then fled, according to police.

A bystander who heard the two victims yelling for help called police.

Officers were able to get a physical description of Bruce, including the clothes he was wearing. He was found nearby, wearing the same clothing as was described by the victims.

Police say Bruce was "sweating profusely and had blood on his hands and shorts."

According to authorities, a knife sheath with blood was found, however the knife could not be located.

Bruce was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Both victims were taken to U of L Hospital to be treated for stab wounds. The two victims underwent surgery and remain in the hospital.

Bruce is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond. He appeared in court on Saturday morning. 

