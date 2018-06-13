Pamper Dad with pasta and a peach dessert for Father's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Instead of a tie, how about making a delicious bowtie pasta this Father's Day? Cloverfield's Farm and Kitchen's Janine Washle demonstrates that, and how to finish it off with a casual dessert that is sure to be Dad approved, like Fresh Peach Cupcake Shortcakes.

Father's Day is celebrated on the 3rd Sunday in June. It is a relatively modern holiday, having been signed into law in 1972 by President Nixon.

Two women were instrumental in forming this holiday honoring Father's and father figures in ones' life. Sonora Dodd, because of her respect and love for her own father, petitioned to form the holiday as a complement to Mother's Day in the early 1900's.

Grace Clayton, mourning the loss of her father in the Monongah Mining Disaster in West Virginia during the early 1900's, suggested to her pastor that a memorial service for her father and the hundreds of other fathers who lost their lives should be celebrated and memorialized. They presented a memorial service in mid-June, but due to a number of factors, including Clayton's quiet nature, this Father's Day idea never made it beyond the town's borders.

Through tremendous ridicule and cynicism, Dodd continued her crusade for a national holiday. Several presidents in her lifetime issued proclamations regarding Father's Day. It wasn't until 1972 that it was signed into law as a permanent national holiday.

Since the beginning, manufacturers have had a part in promoting Father's Day. Of course, it was for retail reasons to push their products like tobacco, ties, and shaving products. Today, celebrating the fathers in our lives may include sports-related activities like golf, basketball or maybe even a hike. The celebration may also include food-related fun like a barbecue, picnic, or nice dinner. When planning a menu, make sure it has a decidedly masculine theme so it doesn't come off as a Mother's Day hold over.

When thinking of stereotypical masculine foods, beef and potatoes rank high. Meat has always been associated with masculinity due to the role of the male in hunting and gathering for the family. Let's not forget one of today's most popular food lifestyles is The Caveman diet, more formally known as the Paleo diet.

While hunting and gathering for the modern male typically means a run to the grocery store, steak and some form of carbohydrate such as potatoes, pasta, even rice are popular on a plate. Of course, the caveman mentality of man, fire, food with regard to the outdoor grill or smoker is evident in that it is considered the man's domain. You can't go wrong with a celebration meal that involves a little red meat, maybe a little flame or smoke, and delicious side dishes to show Dad how much he means to you.

Fresh Peach Cupcake Shortcakes

Makes: 12 (can easily be scaled up or down according to the number you need)

Ingredients:

12 unfrosted cupcakes, homemade, recipe below, or store bought

4 cups peeled, chopped peaches

1 pint whipping cream, whipped with 3 TB sugar, or 1 large container whipped topping

12 clear plastic cups, highball, coupe, or even martini style

Garnish: 12 peach slices

Preparation:

Cut cup cakes in half. Place bottom of one cupcake in the bottom of a cup. Top with a generous 1/2 cup of chopped peaches. Spoon whipped cream on top of peaches. Place top of cupcake on top. Continue with the remaining shortcakes.

Take remaining whipped cream, place in a zip top bag, cut off edge of bag to make a piping bag. Pipe a dollop of whipped cream on top of each cup cake. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon, or a fresh peach slice.

Vanilla Cupcakes

Makes: 12 standard cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 cup self-rising flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 TB milk

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Sift flour over the mixture and fold in (I set the mixer on low and mixed it in). Stir in the vanilla and milk.

Using a Tablespoon measuring spoon, place 1-1/2 TB of batter per paper liner. Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes until risen and a light golden color. Stick a toothpick in the middle of one and it should come out with no crumbs attached. Transfer to a wire rack.

Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen

Hardin Springs Area

Big Clifty, KY 42712

Connect with Janine and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen on the website, Facebook, Youtube and Pinterest .

To get a copy of the recipes featured on WDRB in the Morning, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com

About Janine Washle:

CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence. CloverFields Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective. Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.