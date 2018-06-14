Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards celebrates 175 years

STARLIGHT, Ind. (WDRB) - Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards in Starlight, Indiana celebrates 175 years of being a family business on Friday, June 15, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Simon Huber settled in Starlight, Indiana in 1843. He brought his fruit growing and wine making experience from Baden-Baden, Germany. What started out as an 80 acre farm has expanded to more than 500 acres. Seven generations of Hubers have kept the farm going.

The winery officially opened in 1978. Since then, the Hubers have created other attractions to keep people coming back, like a children's farm park, farm market, cheese shoppe, ice cream factory, gift shoppe, banquet facility, and Indiana's first distillery - The Starlight Distillery.

Now it's time to celebrate 175 years of hard work. Pick up a passport in any building, filled with special deals and offers. Admissions is free to Huber's Family Farm Park.

175th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, June 15, 2018 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Welcome Ceremony & Press Conference: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Anniversary Cake & Toast: 11 a.m.

Complimentary Winery & Distillery Tours: Depart every hour starting at 11 a.m.

LIVE Music: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

