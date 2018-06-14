Employee of White Castle in east Louisville diagnosed with hepat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Employee of White Castle in east Louisville diagnosed with hepatitis A

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials. 

Customers who ate at the White Castle located at 2350 Greene Way from May 29 to June 8 may have been exposed to the virus. That location is not far from Hurstbourne Parkway and Taylorsville Road 

Officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness say the risk of contracting hepatitis A from eating at that White Castle is low. The hepatitis A outbreak remains centered among those who use illegal drugs and the homeless.

The health department says the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and wash your hands often. 

Since the outbreak began in November of 2017, there have been 457 reported cases.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
