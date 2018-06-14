1 person killed in crash on I-65N in Scott County, Indiana, near - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person killed in crash on I-65N in Scott County, Indiana, near Henryville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died after a crash on I-65 North at the 24 mile marker in Scott County, Indiana, north of Henryville. 

According to Indiana State Police, the three-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. 

We don't know if there were any other injuries. 

A police spokesman says the crash happened while traffic was slowed down because of backups caused by a previous crash on I-65 at Crothersville around noon. 

That crash involved two trucks catching fire, with minor injuries reported.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.