Thieves return stolen items to middle school in Vine Grove

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say property worth thousands of dollars that was stolen by teens from a Vine Grove middle school has been recovered.

Police say a week ago three juveniles broke into James T. Alton Middle School and stole tablets and clothing.

Police also say they set off fire extinguishers, broke open lockers, and damaged the roof.

"For whatever reason we have them on video walking around school in a Santa Claus hat in the middle of June, and when we executed the search warrant we located the Santa Claus hat," said Vine Grove Police Chief Kenny Mattingly.

Two of the teens have been charged in the theft. Police say they were students at the school.

The third suspect has not yet been charged, but police say they know who it is.

