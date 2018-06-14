Police make second arrest after homicide in south Louisville in late May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of a man in south Louisville in late May.

Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old Decoria Curry Thursday afternoon. He is charged with murder and robbery in connection with the homicide of 20-year-old Anthony Edwards in the 400 block of M Street near South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue on May 22.

Police found Edwards in the yard of a home behind a car wash suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators say they have determined that Curry was present when Edwards was killed and knew he was going to be robbed.

On Monday, police arrested 18-year-old Glendale Hall Jr. Court documents say he was also present and knew there was a plan to rob the victim.

Both men are charged with complicity to murder and first degree robbery. Hall pleaded not guilty in arraignment court on Wednesday. Curry was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Related content:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.