Police investigating after man found shot to death in southwest Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.

An LMPD spokesperson confirms the victim was found in the 7400 block of Moormon Lane at the end of a gravel road, not far from the Louisville Loop Trail around 7:30 p.m.

That's near the Farnsley-Moreman Landing property.

Investigators say two people riding motorcycles discovered the victim, believed to be in his 40s.

Right now police are trying to determine the victim's identity and whether he was killed where he was found or if his body was dumped. Because it's such a quiet area, police aren't sure how many people may have been around when it happened.

"It very well could be that we'll have few witnesses, but you also have to look at the fact that some people may have been in other areas of the park," said LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. "They may have heard something out of the ordinary."

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

