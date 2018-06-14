Crews searching for 6-year-old swept away in river at Indiana park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews in Columbus, Indiana are continuing the search for a young boy who was swept away by a river at a park Thursday afternoon.

The 6-year-old boy disappeared in the water Thursday afternoon at Mill Race Park. Conservation officers say he was with family members on a sandbar on the Flat Rock River when he stepped into deeper water and was swept away.

Fox 59 reports that the family has identified the boy as Brendan Sperry. His father is currently on deployment with the National Guard in Australia and has been notified.

Officers say family members tried to save him but he was already too far away.

The park remains closed, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area so they don't interfere with the search.

As the search continued Friday morning, members of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department arrived with hovercraft to assist in the search.

