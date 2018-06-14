Lane restrictions in place on I-65N near Sellersburg in Indiana

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who use Interstate 65 in Clark County, Indiana will be faced with delays as crews continue working on an expansion project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation shut down one lane of 65 north Thursday so crews can begin milling work so new permanent pavement can be put down.

Workers are now adding lanes near the Sellersburg exit.

The $67 million makeover begins a mile north of State Road 60 near Exit 9, and will end just north of Memphis Road.

Drivers like Todd Collier are already bracing for the impact.

"A lot of the cones will get out of place, whether they be hit by vehicles or whatever, or sometimes they just place them terribly and it's kind of hard to tell which path goes to the exit," Collier said. "So it's kind of confusing sometimes."

After Thursday's closure, the northbound side is down to two lanes. On Monday, crews will start working on another northbound stretch.

Next month crews will start on the southbound side, closing two lanes at night, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In July, operations will switch to overnight hours while I-65’s center lane is milled and paved. That means two lanes will be closed, leaving only one lane open between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Since last fall, traffic on I-65 in the area has been driving on an intermediate lift of asphalt. because the surface pavement and permanent pavement markings require warm, stable temperatures.

