LANE | David Turner has his day with U of L soccer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David and Elizabeth Turner learned that their 6-year-old son David had a brain stem tumor on April 17, 2018. On May 1, that tumor was confirmed as DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), grade 4. It's inoperable and the only treatment is radiation.

"It's very aggressive," said Elizabeth. There is less than a one percent survival rate and the median time of survival after diagnosis is nine months."

David and Elizabeth vowed to make every day their son's best day ever.

As part of that strategy, they brought David to the U of L soccer facility at Lynn Stadium Thursday for a special day with the Cardinal men's soccer team. David was given his own U of L jersey (#1), was part of a pre-game pep talk, scored the winning goal in a penalty shoot-out and then signed a letter of intent to be part of the Cardinal program.

"We continue to tell our guys it's not just about receiving," said U of L head coach Ken Lolla. "We're so blessed here to have so many resources and so many things that are given to the student-athletes, it's our responsibility to use the platform we have to make a difference in other people's lives. We needed to use this opportunity to make a difference in the life of David."

