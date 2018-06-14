U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

Neighbor sentenced to 30 days in federal prison for attacking Sen. Rand Paul

LMPD officer Nick Rodman died a day after Wathaniel Woods crashed into his police cruiser in March of 2017.

Man convicted in death of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman sentenced to prison

An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials.

Employee of White Castle in east Louisville diagnosed with hepatitis A

Tristan will go to Chicago for three weeks of intense physical therapy to work on walking and his memory.

Oldham Co. teen gets the grades, goes to prom and more after traumatic freak accident

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.

Police investigating after man found shot to death in southwest Jefferson County

The public housing complex where Powell lives says she violated her lease.

Katina Powell evicted from her home over daughter's gun charge

Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.

GRAPHIC: Video taken by witness shows unconscious suspects in car with baby

Two people were killed in an early morning crash on State Road 56.

Police investigating after 2 killed in head-on crash near Scottsburg, Indiana

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) – An Oldham County teen has gone from his death bed, to learning how to stand and even going to his junior prom.

Seventeen-year-old Tristan Ballinger just wrapped up his junior year of high school after being sidelined for several months.

"It's been pretty fun," Tristan Ballinger said.

His favorite classes were math and history.

"I just enjoy them a lot," he said. "I enjoy it because it's easy to me."

He even got stellar grades, but it was about more than just the As and Bs.

"His confidence just grew from the time he started until the time school ended,” said Nicole Ballinger, Tristan’s mom.

A year-and-a-half ago Tristan had a traumatic accident. He was struck in the head with a sword.

Doctors at the time didn’t think he would live. Now he's even starting to learn to use a walker and while getting physical therapy at Bluegrass Physical Therapy and continuing the work at home.

“For a kid that wasn't supposed to be doing it, it just blows you away,” said Mike Ballinger, Tristan’s dad.

Tristan even went to his junior prom. As a baseball player he had the perfect promposal.

"I had a baseball and it said I might strike out asking, but will you be my catch to prom?” Tristan Ballinger said.

His date said yes, and they looked better than a million bucks.

"I felt like a gazillion bucks even though a gazillion isn't a real number," Tristan Ballinger said.

"It was great to see that he had the opportunity to go and be part of a school function,” said Nicole Ballinger.

And his friends are a big part of his recovery process.

"They just kind of treat Tristan like Tristan,” Mike Ballinger said.

Now that school is out, Tristan will soon go to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago for the second time.

His therapists will push him to the limits while he’s there for three weeks.

"Yes, they do. And I like that they push me," Tristan Ballinger said.

"When you think you've given him enough, or all he can handle, he kind of asks for more," Mike Ballinger said.

That attitude goes back to the athlete in him and his doctors know that about his personality and his recovery.

"They always end the meeting with 'Tristan is a living miracle,'" Mike Ballinger said.

And every accomplishment, no matter how small, is an added miracle. Wednesday night Tristan's dad said for the first time Tristan was able to feed himself at dinner.

"I shed a tear right there in the restaurant watching him eat his food," Mike Ballinger said. "God reminds me -- he gives me the things when I need to see it about Tristan’s progress in his recovery."

If you'd like to help the Ballinger family with Tristan’s therapy, you can donate to his GoFundMe page here.

