Deam Lake reopens after E. coli tests return to safe levels - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Deam Lake reopens after E. coli tests return to safe levels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Department of Natural Resources in Indiana have reopened a popular lake in Clark County. 

The beach was reopened about 11 a.m. on Friday. People had been kept out of the water after testing found elevated levels of E.coli. 

The beach was closed to swimmers this week.  

Officials declared the water safe after two straight days of samples that show E. coli levels were back to normal.

