Neighbor sentenced to 30 days in federal prison for attacking Sen. Rand Paul

Two people were killed in an early morning crash on State Road 56.More >>
Two people were killed in an early morning crash on State Road 56.More >>
Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.More >>
Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.More >>
The public housing complex where Powell lives says she violated her lease.More >>
The public housing complex where Powell lives says she violated her lease.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.More >>
Tristan will go to Chicago for three weeks of intense physical therapy to work on walking and his memory.More >>
Tristan will go to Chicago for three weeks of intense physical therapy to work on walking and his memory.More >>
An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials.More >>
An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials.More >>
LMPD officer Nick Rodman died a day after Wathaniel Woods crashed into his police cruiser in March of 2017.More >>
LMPD officer Nick Rodman died a day after Wathaniel Woods crashed into his police cruiser in March of 2017.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.More >>
Thanks to support from Norton Healthcare, this story and others are available in real-time closed captioning on WDRB.
Thanks to support from Norton Healthcare, this story and others are available in real-time closed captioning on WDRB.More >>