Neighbor sentenced to 30 days in federal prison for attacking Sen. Rand Paul

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WDRB) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

Rene Boucher pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress. Boucher says the attack was triggered by Paul stacking yard debris near his property line. Paul suffered broken ribs in the November attack at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

A federal judge also sentenced Boucher to one year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine. He also ordered Boucher not to have any intentional contact with Paul or his family.

Federal prosecutors asked for a 21-month prison sentence. Lawyers for Boucher had asked for probation.

Sen. Paul released a statement after the sentencing thanking law enforcement and the courts.

"No one deserves to be violently assaulted. A felony conviction with jail time is appropriate and hopefully will deter the attacker from further violence. I commend the FBI and Department of Justice for treating this violent, pre-meditated assault with the seriousness it deserves."

A spokesman for Paul issued a clarification to that statement Friday afternoon, saying: "We believe the original 21-month sentence requested would have been the appropriate punishment."

He added that they believe jail time is appropriate, but disagree with the length of the sentence.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.