Police investigating after 2 killed in head-on crash near Scotts - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after 2 killed in head-on crash near Scottsburg, Indiana

Posted: Updated:
Indiana State Police say two people died in a crash on State Road 56 on Friday morning. June 15, 2018 Indiana State Police say two people died in a crash on State Road 56 on Friday morning. June 15, 2018

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana now say two people died in a crash in Scott County Friday morning

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened on Highway 56 between Moon Road and Vine Road around 6 a.m.  

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office say the driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released. 

Highway 56 was closed for about five hours. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.