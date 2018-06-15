Exotic birds part of new show at Kentucky Kingdom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Exotic birds part of new show at Kentucky Kingdom

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Huge condors and other exotic birds are part of a brand new show at Kentucky Kingdom.

Avian Adventure features free-flying Andean Condors, African Eagles, and other birds, as well as an extreme release tower and educational displays.

The show is at the new Adventure Theater behind T3:

Monday - Thursday: 2 & 4 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 2, 4, & 6 p.m.

Sunday: 2, 4, & 7 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Avian Adventure show!

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.