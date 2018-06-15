Exotic birds part of new show at Kentucky Kingdom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Huge condors and other exotic birds are part of a brand new show at Kentucky Kingdom.
Avian Adventure features free-flying Andean Condors, African Eagles, and other birds, as well as an extreme release tower and educational displays.
The show is at the new Adventure Theater behind T3:
Monday - Thursday: 2 & 4 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 2, 4, & 6 p.m.
Sunday: 2, 4, & 7 p.m.
Click here for more information on the Avian Adventure show!
