POLICE: Scottsburg man arrested after 2 small kids found wandering street alone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg, Indiana, man was arrested on Wednesday after police say two small children were found running around a trailer park by themselves.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Scottsburg Police Department officers were sent to the Act 3 Mobile Home Park, near the intersection of South U.S. Highway 31 and County Road 150 South in Scottsburg, sometime before 4:30 p.m. on June 13.

Police say a woman had reported seeing two small children running around West Curtsinger Drive -- a roadway near the mobile home park -- in nothing but diapers, and had almost accidentally hit one of them with her car.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police found the woman in her vehicle near the entrance to the mobile home park. She allegedly told officers that when she tried to talk to the two children, they ran into a trailer in the mobile home park.

Police say they approached the mobile home and, through a window, could see 36-year-old James West asleep on a pullout coach. According to the arrest report, police knocked three different times -- each with increasing intensity -- but West would not wake up. Police say they could see two small children running around inside. Their diapers appeared to be full and swelling, and one of them started crying and jumping up and down on the bed, saying, "Wake up Daddy! Wake up Daddy!"

At that point, police say West got up and rubbed his eyes.

Police say when they confronted him about the children being out in the street, he asked if he could step outside and speak to officers away from the children.

Police say he told them he fell asleep at about 2:30 p.m. while his girlfriend left to see about a possible job, and said he was unaware that the time was now 4:26.

According to the affidavit, police noticed the smell of alcohol coming from West, and he admitted to drinking a fifth of vodka since 12 p.m. A portable breathalyzer test indicated his blood-alcohol content was .202, according to police.

West allegedly told officers he was an alcoholic, and it was a problem he was trying to overcome.

West was arrested and charged with child abuse or neglect. He is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.

