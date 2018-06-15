POLICE: Scottsburg man arrested after 2 small kids found wandering street alone

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man found shot to death Thursday night in a south Louisville park.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man found shot to death Thursday night in a south Louisville park.More >>
Police say their diapers were full and bulging, and the only adult in their home wouldn't wake up.More >>
Police say their diapers were full and bulging, and the only adult in their home wouldn't wake up.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of a Louisville man in south Louisville in late May.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of a Louisville man in south Louisville in late May.More >>
A suspected Kentucky drug dealer likely tanked his reviews after police say a wrong phone number posted on Snapchat led clients straight to police.More >>
A suspected Kentucky drug dealer likely tanked his reviews after police say a wrong phone number posted on Snapchat led clients straight to police.More >>
Police say property worth thousands of dollars that was stolen by teens from a Vine Grove middle school has been recovered.More >>
Police say property worth thousands of dollars that was stolen by teens from a Vine Grove middle school has been recovered.More >>
Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.More >>
Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.More >>
He was under the impression his meth dealer had sold him the wrong drug, so the sheriff's office told him he was welcome to bring it in for testing.More >>
He was under the impression his meth dealer had sold him the wrong drug, so the sheriff's office told him he was welcome to bring it in for testing.More >>