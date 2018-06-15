Katina Powell evicted from her home over daughter's gun charge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Katina Powell evicted from her home over daughter's gun charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who brought down U of L's banner with her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" is being evicted.

Katina Powell has 30 days to move out of her home, according to a judge's ruling that came down Wednesday.

The public housing complex where Powell lives says she violated her lease agreement because of an incident involving Powell's daughter and a gun.

Lindsay Powell is now behind bars on a gun charge.

