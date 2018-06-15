VIDEO: Lion cub takes on WWE stars in a tug-of-war at San Antonio Zoo

A lion cub was able to hold his own against 3 WWE wrestlers in a tug-of-war. (Courtesy San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO (FOX NEWS) -- If you ever wondered who would win a tug-of-war between WWE superstars and a lion cub, then the San Antonio Zoo has your answer.

Fox News reports that WWE NXT stars Ricochet, Fabian Aichner and Smackdown star Killian Dain were filmed at the Texan zoo battling a 2 1/2-year-old lion cub in a game of tug-of-war.

The video was shot last month but went viral on social media only Thursday.

The lion cub held its own against the muscle-bound professional wrestlers. They couldn't even get the animal to move.

The zoo asked its Facebook followers, "How many #NXT #WWE superstars does it take to win in a tug of war with a 2 1/2 year old lion cub?"

The answer: "Apparently more than 3!"

