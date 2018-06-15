Man rescues tired fawn from drying sewer sludge in Montana

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

Neighbor sentenced to 30 days in federal prison for attacking Sen. Rand Paul

Neighbor sentenced to 30 days in federal prison for attacking Sen. Rand Paul

LMPD officer Nick Rodman died a day after Wathaniel Woods crashed into his police cruiser in March of 2017.

LMPD officer Nick Rodman died a day after Wathaniel Woods crashed into his police cruiser in March of 2017.

Man convicted in death of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman sentenced to prison

Man convicted in death of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman sentenced to prison

An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials.

An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials.

Employee of White Castle in east Louisville diagnosed with hepatitis A

Employee of White Castle in east Louisville diagnosed with hepatitis A

Tristan will go to Chicago for three weeks of intense physical therapy to work on walking and his memory.

Tristan will go to Chicago for three weeks of intense physical therapy to work on walking and his memory.

Oldham Co. teen gets the grades, goes to prom and more after traumatic freak accident

Oldham Co. teen gets the grades, goes to prom and more after traumatic freak accident

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.

Police investigating after man found shot to death in southwest Jefferson County

Police investigating after man found shot to death in southwest Jefferson County

The public housing complex where Powell lives says she violated her lease.

The public housing complex where Powell lives says she violated her lease.

Katina Powell evicted from her home over daughter's gun charge

Katina Powell evicted from her home over daughter's gun charge

Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.

Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.

GRAPHIC: Video taken by witness shows unconscious suspects in car with baby

GRAPHIC: Video taken by witness shows unconscious suspects in car with baby

Two people were killed in an early morning crash on State Road 56.

Two people were killed in an early morning crash on State Road 56.

Police investigating after 2 killed in head-on crash near Scottsburg, Indiana

Police investigating after 2 killed in head-on crash near Scottsburg, Indiana

(Curt Wood via AP). Fort Benton city crew member Joe Bauer rescues a fawn that was stuck in the sludge in a sewage drying bed on Wednesday, June 14, 2018 in Fort Benton, Mont.

(Curt Wood via AP). Fort Benton city crew member Joe Bauer rescues a fawn that was stuck in the sludge in a sewage drying bed on Wednesday, June 14, 2018, in Fort Benton, Mont.

(Curt Wood via AP). Fort Benton city crew member Joe Bauer rescues a fawn that was stuck in the sludge in a sewage drying bed on Wednesday, June 14, 2018 in Fort Benton, Mont.

FORT BENTON, Mont. (AP) -- A north-central Montana man rescued a tired fawn from a bed of drying sewer sludge while others helped reunite the baby deer with its mother nearby.

Joe Bauer said Wednesday's rescue was a rewarding experience, but his co-workers "didn't want him anywhere near them" until he showered and changed his clothes.

Fort Benton city crew members were working on the sewage lagoon when someone told works superintendent Skip Ross a fawn was stuck in the black sludge.

Ross tells the Great Falls Tribune he tasked Bauer, 19, with the unpleasant duties.

Bauer slogged more than 100 yards (91 meters) through the thigh-deep sludge to reach the distressed fawn, which didn't fight being rescued.

"Honestly, it was fairly welcoming," Bauer said.

He carried the fawn to the bank of the nearby Missouri River, Ross said.

After the fawn regained its strength, Ross says others guided it back to its mother, avoiding the short-cut across the sludge.

Ross said Bauer's efforts were admirable.

"It's just straight sludge," Ross said. "It's not clean stuff, it's pretty dirty. I hate to say it, but it's a lot of poop."

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.