UPDATE: Police asking for help to identify man found dead in SW Louisville park

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

LMPD officer Nick Rodman died a day after Wathaniel Woods crashed into his police cruiser in March of 2017.

LMPD officer Nick Rodman died a day after Wathaniel Woods crashed into his police cruiser in March of 2017.

An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials.

An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials.

Tristan will go to Chicago for three weeks of intense physical therapy to work on walking and his memory.

Tristan will go to Chicago for three weeks of intense physical therapy to work on walking and his memory.

Oldham Co. teen gets the grades, goes to prom and more after traumatic freak accident

Oldham Co. teen gets the grades, goes to prom and more after traumatic freak accident

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday evening in southwest Jefferson County.

The public housing complex where Powell lives says she violated her lease.

The public housing complex where Powell lives says she violated her lease.

Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.

Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.

GRAPHIC: Video taken by witness shows unconscious suspects in car with baby

GRAPHIC: Video taken by witness shows unconscious suspects in car with baby

Two people were killed in an early morning crash on State Road 56.

Two people were killed in an early morning crash on State Road 56.

Investigators search for evidence after a man was found dead not far from the Louisville Loop Trail around 7:30 p.m. on June 14, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man found shot to death Thursday night in a south Louisville park.

The man was found in the 7400 block of Moormon Lane at the end of a gravel road, not far from the Louisville Loop Trail around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. That's near the Farnsley-Moreman Landing Park.

Investigators say two people riding motorcycles discovered the victim.

Police have been unable to determine the victim's identity. So they have released his description and are asking for the public's help.

The victim is described as a white male, believed to be in his late 40s or 50s, with gray hair with a short buzz cut. Police say he has brown eyes, is approximately 5'-8" or 5'-9" tall, weighed 204 pounds and had both top and bottom dentures.

The victim was wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. He had no tattoos.

Police say they are particularly interested in anyone in the park on June 14 who may have seen someone matching the victim's description or anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.