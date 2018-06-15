UPDATE: Police asking for help to identify man found dead in SW - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police asking for help to identify man found dead in SW Louisville park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man found shot to death Thursday night in a south Louisville park.

The man was found in the 7400 block of Moormon Lane at the end of a gravel road, not far from the Louisville Loop Trail around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. That's near the Farnsley-Moreman Landing Park.

Investigators say two people riding motorcycles discovered the victim.

Police have been unable to determine the victim's identity. So they have released his description and are asking for the public's help.

The victim is described as a white male, believed to be in his late 40s or 50s, with gray hair with a short buzz cut. Police say he has brown eyes, is approximately 5'-8" or 5'-9" tall, weighed 204 pounds and had both top and bottom dentures.

The victim was wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. He had no tattoos.

Police say they are particularly interested in anyone in the park on June 14 who may have seen someone matching the victim's description or anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous. 

