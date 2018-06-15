2 sheriff's deputies shot -- 1 fatally -- at Kansas City court b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 sheriff's deputies shot -- 1 fatally -- at Kansas City court building

Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Wyandotte County spokesman. Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Wyandotte County spokesman.

(FOX NEWS) -- One Kansas sheriff deputy is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near a courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday.

The incident occurred while the two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputies were both "overcome by an inmate being transferred from jail to the courthouse" on Friday morning, police said. The male deputy who was killed was not identified. Officials said the other officer is a female.

The suspect was also shot, and police did not reveal their condition.

He said no other suspects were being sought in the shooting. Details of what led to the shooting were not immediately available. 

The Kansas Capitol Police tweeted their prayers to deputies who were shot.

"Sending prayers to the officers, families and Wyandotte SO," the office said.

The St. Louis Drug Enforcement Administration's office also tweeted their thoughts and prayers to the deputies and their families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these deputies and their families, and to all of our brothers and sisters with the Wyandotte County [KS] Sheriff’s Office," the DEA's office tweeted.

FOX4 reported that this was the fourth officer-related shooting in the past three years in Kansas City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

