IMAGES: Kentucky Center offers first look inside at fire damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Center is giving a first look inside the building after a fire on Wednesday.

Officials with the center gave a tour of the damage inside the main lobby, Whitney Hall and other areas of the venue.

Recovery teams are parked in front of the Kentucky Center running ventilation into the building to dry things out. A spokesman for the center explained that the air being pumped into the building is dry and heated to prevent mold.

Walking in the front doors, a huge network of scaffolding is in place from a restoration project that was already underway before the fire started on Wednesday. There are several signs that had been put in place for the project that say "Pardon Our Mess."

That mess is apparent. Carpets are soaked. Walls are waterlogged. And workers in hard hats are working to peel paint and plaster on to sheets of plastic covering the floor.

A spokesman said, "All things considered, the fire could have been worse."

He explained that most of the damage is contained to the main lobby. He said workers on the scaffolding first smelled the smoke, when the fire started. They quickly called the fire department and evacuated the building.

Water from fire hoses, pointed at the curved metal roof outside, allowed the water to pour down one wall and into the lobby.

Stacks of green industrial fans are scattered through the building that will be put in place, as teams continue to clear away debris.

Whitney Hall is the largest of the theaters within the center. It's used for large productions and Broadway productions. There is little visible damage besides wet carpets. But the smell of smoke is prevalent. Scubbers are already being used to filter the air to remove the smell.

A spokesman for the Kentucky Center said most of the damage is cosmetic, but there has been concern about the $18 million in artwork in the building.

Most of the artwork was already sealed and protected for the reconstruction project that was being done in the lobby. But experts are being flown in to access the John Chamberlain painting "The Colored Gates of Louisville." It was on the wall that received much of the spray from fire hoses.

Another piece of wooden art has been put in a make-shift "incubator" created around it to protect it from the heat and humidity. Experts from Louisville's Speed Art Museum are also helping to protect the artwork.

Kentucky Center president and CEO Kim Baker said they will have a better idea early next week about rescheduling some of the bigger shows booked into the venue.

The Broadway to Louisville production of "Waitresses" is expected to go on as scheduled in Whitney Hall from June 26 to July 1.

Other productions are being rescheduled or moved to another venue. Looking for Lillith Theater Company was able to move its production of "We Are Here" to the Black Box Theater at the Wyatt Center for the Arts at Bellarmine University.

The Kentucky Center announced on Friday that it was able to reopen phone lines for ticket sales at 502-584-777 or 800-775-7777.

