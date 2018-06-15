All lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge open after repair work caused traffic backups on I-64E

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor faces prison, community service and a hefty fine for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials.

An employee at a White Castle in east Louisville has tested positive for acute hepatitis A, according to Louisville Metro Health officials.

Tristan will go to Chicago for three weeks of intense physical therapy to work on walking and his memory.

Tristan will go to Chicago for three weeks of intense physical therapy to work on walking and his memory.

Oldham Co. teen gets the grades, goes to prom and more after traumatic freak accident

Oldham Co. teen gets the grades, goes to prom and more after traumatic freak accident

Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.

Police say the child's father and another adult had passed out after overdosing on heroin.

A look at the holes on the Sherman Minton Bridge before they were patched. (Credit: INDOT)

Repair work was causing major traffic backups in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Sherman Minton Bridge Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is moving again on the Sherman Minton Bridge after a hole was discovered in an eastbound lane, leading to major traffic backups Friday afternoon.

I-64 east was backed up to the Georgetown exit in southern Indiana as traffic was reduced to one lane on the bridge.

According to Harry Maginity, a spokesman for the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews repaired what he described as two "holes" on either side of an expansion joint in the center, eastbound lane of the bridge, which were discovered around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

He says crews used a jackhammer to clear out old, crumbled concrete around the holes, before pouring new concrete into the holes to serve as a "temporary patch" that allowed traffic to begin flowing again. He described the dimensions of the two patches as 4 feet x 5 feet, and 2 feet by 3 feet, though he said the holes themselves were not that big.

The backup came amid additional repairs that were already taking place in the two right eastbound lanes. That repair work was supposed to have been completed by 3 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.