All lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge open after repair work caused - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge open after repair work caused traffic backups on I-64E

A look at the holes on the Sherman Minton Bridge before they were patched. (Credit: INDOT) A look at the holes on the Sherman Minton Bridge before they were patched. (Credit: INDOT)
A look at the patched holes on the Sherman Minton Bridge. (Credit: INDOT) A look at the patched holes on the Sherman Minton Bridge. (Credit: INDOT)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is moving again on the Sherman Minton Bridge after a hole was discovered in an eastbound lane, leading to major traffic backups Friday afternoon. 

I-64 east was backed up to the Georgetown exit in southern Indiana as traffic was reduced to one lane on the bridge.

According to Harry Maginity, a spokesman for the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews repaired what he described as two "holes" on either side of an expansion joint in the center, eastbound lane of the bridge, which were discovered around 11:30 a.m. Friday. 

He says crews used a jackhammer to clear out old, crumbled concrete around the holes, before pouring new concrete into the holes to serve as a "temporary patch" that allowed traffic to begin flowing again. He described the dimensions of the two patches as 4 feet x 5 feet, and 2 feet by 3 feet, though he said the holes themselves were not that big.

The backup came amid additional repairs that were already taking place in the two right eastbound lanes. That repair work was supposed to have been completed by 3 p.m. Friday.

