New 'Equestricon' horse racing convention coming to Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New 'Equestricon' horse racing convention coming to Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Breeders' Cup returns to Louisville this fall, a new horse racing convention is coming with it.

The Equestricon will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center starting Oct. 29.

The trade show and fan festival will show off the trophies awarded to Triple Crown winner Justify. People will also have the chance to meet the horse's trainer and jockey, as well as other horse racing stars.

"If you're a fan, you can brush shoulders with Bob Baffert, with Mike Smith," said Dan Tordjman, founder of Equestricon. "I mean, there's nowhere else in the world you can do that, so we're excited that that's going to happen this year. It's going to happen in Louisville."

Tickets are $10 for adults, but children get in for free. The expanded downtown Convention Center is scheduled to open in early August.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.