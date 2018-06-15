New 'Equestricon' horse racing convention coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Breeders' Cup returns to Louisville this fall, a new horse racing convention is coming with it.

The Equestricon will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center starting Oct. 29.

The trade show and fan festival will show off the trophies awarded to Triple Crown winner Justify. People will also have the chance to meet the horse's trainer and jockey, as well as other horse racing stars.

"If you're a fan, you can brush shoulders with Bob Baffert, with Mike Smith," said Dan Tordjman, founder of Equestricon. "I mean, there's nowhere else in the world you can do that, so we're excited that that's going to happen this year. It's going to happen in Louisville."

Tickets are $10 for adults, but children get in for free. The expanded downtown Convention Center is scheduled to open in early August.

