CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) - The Harrison County Agricultural Fair has been a summer favorite in Corydon for 159 consecutive years.

It is the oldest county fair in the state of Indiana to be continuously held in the same location: the Harrison County Fairgrounds.

The fair runs from June 17 - 23, 2018.

Monday thru Friday, the gates open at 4:00 PM. Saturday, the gates open at 3:00 PM.

Admission is $10 at the gate Monday thru Saturday. Price includes admission, parking, unlimited midway rides and general admission to the shows on the Grandstand.

Midway rides are open 5:00 to 11:00 PM Monday thru Friday and Saturday from 4:00 PM - midnight.

Harrison County Fair Highlights:

June 19 at 7 PM: Truck & Tractor Pull

June 20 at 7 PM: The Juice Box Heroes outdoor concert

June 21 at 7 PM: Demo Derby, Lawn Mower Derby & Power Wheel Derby

June 22 at 7 PM: MORE Truck & Tractor Pull

June 23 at 7 PM: Monster Truck show with rides from 4:30 to 6:30 PM