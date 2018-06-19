Harrison County Fair continues for more than 150 years
CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) - The Harrison County Agricultural Fair has been a summer favorite in Corydon for 159 consecutive years.
It is the oldest county fair in the state of Indiana to be continuously held in the same location: the Harrison County Fairgrounds.
The fair runs from June 17 - 23, 2018.
Monday thru Friday, the gates open at 4:00 PM. Saturday, the gates open at 3:00 PM.
Admission is $10 at the gate Monday thru Saturday. Price includes admission, parking, unlimited midway rides and general admission to the shows on the Grandstand.
Midway rides are open 5:00 to 11:00 PM Monday thru Friday and Saturday from 4:00 PM - midnight.
Harrison County Fair Highlights:
June 19 at 7 PM: Truck & Tractor Pull
June 20 at 7 PM: The Juice Box Heroes outdoor concert
June 21 at 7 PM: Demo Derby, Lawn Mower Derby & Power Wheel Derby
June 22 at 7 PM: MORE Truck & Tractor Pull
June 23 at 7 PM: Monster Truck show with rides from 4:30 to 6:30 PM
