LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A famed sculpture in the Kentucky Center was not damaged in last week's fire.

Officials had been concerned about the potential for water damage to the "Coloured Gates of Louisville." The art was on the wall of the Bomhard Theater. That wall is where thousands of gallons of water from fire hoses had drained from the metal roof.

In a statement, Kentucky Center senior marketing manager Christian Adelberg said an art specialist with the Chicago-based Conservation Center found the sculpture was 100 percent intact. The installation is made of rolled, painted steel from cars and is in perfect condition.

Investigators believe construction work sparked the fire last week. The building and the parking garage below remained closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Kentucky Center hopes to open back up for the Broadway in Louisville production of "Waitress" on June 26. A decision will be announced soon.

The Floyd Central High School production of "Newsies" is being moved back to the school's auditorium. The show is now scheduled for Thursday, June 21 at 8 p.m., Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.floydcentraltheatre.org or by calling 812-542-2284 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.