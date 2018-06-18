LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A motorcyclist and his passenger died after a crash in Meade County Sunday night.

The cyclist, James McAfee, 58, of Palmyra, Ind., died at the scene, Meade County Coroner Billy Adams said.

The passenger was identified as Penny L. Armstrong, 49, of Brandenburg, Ky., Meade County Sheriff Butch Kerrick said. Armstrong was pronounced dead at a hospital in Louisville, according to the coroner.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Kentucky 1638, also known as Old Mill Road, at Kentucky 933 east of Brandenburg, Kerrick said.

An oncoming vehicle hit the motorcyclist as he attempted to make a left turn. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, Kerrick said.

Officers do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash. Kerrick had no word on whether those on the motorcycle wore helmets.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.