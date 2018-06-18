Part-time Master Control Operator (6/18/18)
JOB DESCRIPTION:
The WDRB Media Operations Department is a seven-day, 24-hour facility operating Fox, CW and MyNetwork TV stations. Duties include: Switch all on-air programming in accordance with the official log. Operate Windows-based video servers. Utilize various video record/playout formats for on-air content. Complete FCC and station log reports on a daily basis, plus additional responsibilities as-needed depending on shift work performed. Must be willing to work nights and weekends. Reports to the Director of Programming and Operations. This part-time position is three eight-hour shifts per week, plus additional hours as-needed by the department.
BENEFITS:
Not applicable.
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Part time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Previous broadcast experience, college degree or work towards a degree + knowledge of Windows-based media applications.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
High school diploma or equivalent. Experience with Microsoft applications including Windows Operating Platforms XP or Windows 7.
TO APPLY:
Please send resume to:
WDRB Media
Attn: Harry Beam
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
Or e-mail resume to hbeam@wdrb.com.
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.