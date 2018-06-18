JOB DESCRIPTION:

The WDRB Media Operations Department is a seven-day, 24-hour facility operating Fox, CW and MyNetwork TV stations. Duties include: Switch all on-air programming in accordance with the official log. Operate Windows-based video servers. Utilize various video record/playout formats for on-air content. Complete FCC and station log reports on a daily basis, plus additional responsibilities as-needed depending on shift work performed. Must be willing to work nights and weekends. Reports to the Director of Programming and Operations. This part-time position is three eight-hour shifts per week, plus additional hours as-needed by the department.