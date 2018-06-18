-- A man is in jail accused of murdering his son on Father's Day in Lexington.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on St. Ann Drive, in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner's Office says the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police charged James Hendron, Jr. with murder, domestic violence. His arrest citation identifies the victim as his son, Austin Hendron, 23.

Neighbors rushed outside looking for answers.

"I didn't know what was going on. If something was going to happen to me, or to us. It was terrifying," said witness Nia Garth.

Those residents quickly learned that a man had been shot in Hendron's driveway.

"This kind of stuff never happens in this neighborhood. This neighborhood is usually really quiet," said nearby resident Jordan Tuttle.

"We've been to yard sales of his before," said Beth Tuttle. However, neighbors didn't know much about the victim or suspect.

As of Sunday night, police were still trying to figure out what exactly happened before they were called out for an argument involving a weapon.

A nearby Mustang was also hit in the shooting, but at this point, it's unclear how many rounds were fired.

"Shootings aren't acceptable in my opinion no matter what reason, unless it's a life-or-death situation," said Beth Tuttle.

Hendron was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

This is the fourteenth homicide in Lexington this year.