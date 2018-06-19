LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, June 15, Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. announced a voluntary recall of some vegetable trays because of the possibility that they could be linked to a recent outbreak of an intestinal illness.

According to a news release from the company, the recall involves "a limited quantity of 6 oz., 12 oz., and 28 oz. vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip sold to select retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin."

"Del Monte has recalled the products because they may be linked to this recent cluster of illnesses and have the potential to be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause the intestinal illness Cyclosporiasis," the news release continues.

The infection is not believed to be life-threatening, but can cause watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and/or a low-grade fever.

The recalled products were distributed to: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond's, Sentry, Potash, Meehan's, Country Market, Food Max Supermarket and Peapod in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin and have a "Best if Enjoyed By" date of June 17, 2018 or earlier.

Specifically, the recalled products include:

Del Monte 6 oz. Vegetable Tray with Dip (UPC Code: 7 1752472715 2)

Del Monte 12 oz. Vegetable Tray with Dip (UPC Code: 7 1752472518 9)

Del Monte 28 oz. Small Vegetable Tray with Dip (UPC Code: 7 1752478604 3)

The labels for the three products are included below:

Anyone who purchased these products should throw them away. Anyone with any questions should call the 24-hour customer service line at (800) 659-6500 or e-mail Del Monte Fresh by CLICKING HERE.