CRAWFORD | Over-under odds for area college football teams
By Eric Crawford, WDRB Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With less than 70 days until the first college football kickoffs, the time to hone in on some win-total expectations for teams has begun.
The online sportsbook Betonline.AG on Monday released its over-under win totals for college football teams, as well as its favorites for Heisman Trophy, conference championships, national championship and more.
Among area teams, Bobby Petrino's University of Louisville football team is expected to fare the best, with its over-under win total set at 7 1/2. Alabama, which will face Louisville in the season-opener for both teams in the Camping World Kickoff Classic in Orlando on Sept. 1, is the early favorite to win the College Football Playoff championship.
The University of Kentucky is listed at 5 1/2, as is Indiana University. Coach Mike Sanford's WKU Hilltoppers have an over-under of 6 1/2.
Louisville, along with Virginia Tech, has the fourth-highest odds to win the Atlantic Coast Conference at 16-1. Kentucky shares the longest odds to win the Southeastern Conference with Vanderbilt at 100-1.
Full odds from the sportsbook:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL WIN TOTALS
Air Force 4½
Akron 3½
Alabama 10½
Appalachian State 7½
Arizona 7½
Arizona State 4½
Arkansas 5½
Arkansas State 8½
Army 7½
Auburn 8½
Baylor 5½
Boise State 9½
Boston College 6½
Bowling Green 4½
Buffalo U 6½
BYU 5½
California 6½
Central Florida 9½
Central Michigan 4½
Charlotte 3½
Cincinnati U 5½
Clemson 10½
Coastal Carolina 3½
Colorado 4½
Colorado State 5½
Connecticut 3½
Duke 5½
East Carolina 3½
Eastern Michigan 5½
Florida 7½
Florida Atlantic 7½
Florida International 5½
Florida State 8½
Fresno State 7½
Georgia 10½
Georgia Southern 5½
Georgia State 4½
Georgia Tech 5½
Hawaii 3½
Houston U 7½
Illinois 3½
Indiana 5½
Iowa 7½
Iowa State 6½
Kansas 3½
Kansas State 6½
Kent State 2½
Kentucky 5½
Louisiana Tech 6½
Louisville 7½
LSU 6½
Marshall 8½
Maryland 5½
Massachusetts 5½
Memphis 7½
Miami (Florida) 8½
Miami (Ohio) 5½
Michigan 8½
Michigan State 8½
Middle Tennessee State 6½
Minnesota U 5½
Mississippi 6½
Mississippi State 8½
Missouri 6½
Navy 7½
North Carolina State 7½
Nebraska 6½
Nevada 5½
New Mexico 4½
New Mexico State 5½
North Carolina 5½
North Texas 7½
Northern Illinois 6½
Northwestern 6½
Notre Dame 8½
Ohio 8½
Ohio State 9½
Oklahoma 10½
Oklahoma State 7½
Old Dominion 5½
Oregon 8½
Oregon State 8½
Penn State 9½
Pittsburgh U 5½
Purdue 6½
Rice 3½
Rutgers 3½
San Diego State 7½
San Jose State 2½
SMU 5½
South Alabama 4½
South Carolina 7½
South Florida 7½
Southern Mississippi 5½
Stanford 9½
Syracuse 5½
TCU 8½
Temple 5½
Tennessee 6½
Texas 8½
Texas A&M 7½
Texas State 3½
Texas Tech 6½
Toledo 7½
Troy 7½
Tulane 4½
Tulsa 4½
UAB 7½
UCLA 5½
UL Lafayette 4½
UL Monroe 5½
UNLV 6½
USC 7½
Utah 7½
Utah State 7½
UTEP 2½
UTSA 5½
Vanderbilt 4½
Virginia 5½
Virginia Tech 7½
Wake Forest 6½
Washington 9½
Washington State 5½
West Virginia 7½
Western Kentucky 5½
Western Michigan 6½
Wisconsin 9½
Wyoming 6½
ODDS TO WIN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
Alabama +240
Clemson 6/1
Georgia 7/1
Ohio State 7/1
Michigan 14/1
Penn State 18/1
Auburn 25/1
Miami 25/1
Oklahoma 25/1
Washington 25/1
Wisconsin 25/1
Florida State 28/1
LSU 33/1
Michigan State 33/1
Notre Dame 33/1
Texas 40/1
USC 40/1
Florida 50/1
Stanford 50/1
Virginia Tech 50/1
West Virginia 50/1
Texas A&M 66/1
Oklahoma State 100/1
Oregon 100/1
TCU 100/1
UCF 100/1
Nebraska 150/1
Texas Tech 150/1
UCLA 150/1
HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER
Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) +750
Bryce Love (Stanford) 8/1
Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) 8/1
Jake Fromm (Georgia) 10/1
Khalil Tate (Arizona) 14/1
Kyler Murray (Oklahoma) 16/1
Shea Patterson (Michigan) 16/1
Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) 16/1
JK Dobbins (Ohio State) 20/1
Trace McSorley (Penn State) 20/1
Will Grier (West Virginia) 20/1
Cam Akers (Florida State) 25/1
Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State) 25/1
Jarrett Stidham (Auburn) 25/1
Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma) 25/1
AJ Dillon (Boston College) 33/1
Brandon Wimbush (Notre Dame) 33/1
Brian Lewerke (Michigan State) 33/1
Drew Lock (Missouri) 33/1
Justin Herbert (Oregon) 33/1
Kelly Bryant (Clemson) 33/1
McKenzie Milton (UCF) 33/1
Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State) 33/1
Sam Ehlinger (Texas) 25/1
Ed Oliver (Houston) 50/1
Jake Browning (Washington) 50/1
Jalen Hurts (Alabama) 50/1
KJ Costello (Stanford) 50/1
Travis Etienne (Clemson) 50/1
ODDS TO WIN ACC
Clemson -200
Miami 6/1
Florida State 9/1
Louisville 16/1
Virginia Tech 16/1
N.C. State 20/1
Boston College 25/1
Wake Forest 33/1
Duke 50/1
Georgia Tech 50/1
Pittsburgh 50/1
Syracuse 50/1
Virginia 50/1
North Carolina 100/1
ODDS TO WIN BIG TEN
Ohio State +175
Wisconsin 4/1
Penn State +450
Michigan 6/1
Michigan State 10/1
Northwestern 16/1
Iowa 25/1
Purdue 25/1
Indiana 33/1
Maryland 33/1
Nebraska 33/1
Rutgers 33/1
Minnesota 50/1
Illinois 100/1
ODDS TO WIN SEC
Alabama +125
Georgia 3/1
Auburn 7/1
Mississippi State 10/1
Florida 14/1
LSU 16/1
Texas A&M 16/1
Missouri 20/1
South Carolina 20/1
Arkansas 50/1
Ole Miss 50/1
Tennessee 50/1
Kentucky 100/1
Vanderbilt 100/1
