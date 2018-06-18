LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An accrediting agency has approved the merger of three affiliated schools -- Sullivan University, the Sullivan College of Technology and Design and Spencerian College – into one Sullivan University system, the Louisville-based college said Monday.

Sullivan University, a for-profit college, was founded in 1962 in Louisville.

“This merger helps set the stage for a brighter future for students and alumni of Sullivan University,” said Glenn Sullivan, the system’s president, in a press release.

Jay Marr, the CEO of the Sullivan University, said the merger will allow students and graduates to “benefit from the greater name recognition and regional accreditation enjoyed by Sullivan University while allowing us a greater focus on delivering high quality service, professional skills, career opportunities and a high quality education to our students.”

The College of Technology and Design is on Atkinson Square Drive, while Spencerian College recently moved into a new location on DuPont Circle in St. Matthews.

The Lexington campus that currently houses Sullivan University and Spencerian College will continue to operate as Sullivan University.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which also accredits state institutions like the University of Louisville, approved the merger, according to Sullivan University.

The merger will be final on June 22.