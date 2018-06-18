LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday was another sizzling June day, and local homeless shelters are keeping an even closer eye on the area's homeless community.

The last couple days and nights have been white flag days at local homeless shelters, during which no one is turned away because the heat index has hit 95 degrees.

Mats are laid on the floor in the gym at Wayside Christian Mission, a shelter which is already at capacity on normal nights. Throughout the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, volunteers with Samaritan Patrol also drive around the area handing out water and snacks to people stay hydrated.

"That type of temperature is very bad for folks with heart issues, with respiratory issues and other medical conditions as well," said Nina Moseley with Wayside Christian Mission.

It usually takes a couple nights for the shelters to fill up. Many guests try to sleep outside the first couple white flag nights before realizing it's just too hot to be safe.

"Then they start coming in and realize they can be inside in the air conditioning, a much more health situation for them," Moseley said.

On average, 300 people spend the night at Wayside, every bed usually full. On Sunday night, they had an overflow of 20 people on the mats. Moseley no matter the amount of people, their doors will stay open if the heat requires it.

"We don't want them dehydrating in the summer," she said. "These are important people, and we don't want to see anyone die on the streets."

Wayside plans on having at least a couple more days and nights of white flag until the temperatures drop back.



