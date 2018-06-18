LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An Indiana family feels it was bullied out of the state it's always called home.

Last year, Lelah and Jade Jerger said their now 2-year-old daughter Jaelah was medically kidnapped and forced to use a certain medicine for her epilepsy when, in reality, CBD oil was more effective. That's when the family starting having problems with the Department of Child Services.

“The DCS cases just kept coming, and we kept getting reported for just the most insane things,” Lelah Jerger said.

The allegations included that the Jergers were being abusive to each other or doing drugs.

“False allegations. That’s what they are," Lelah Jerger said. "They're all false allegations.”

On Thursday, there was yet another call from DCS.

“We don't know what, because she wouldn’t tell us the allegations over the phone,” Lelah Jerger said.

Without a warrant, the Jerger’s attorney said not to meet with DCS. They already had plans to move to Colorado but decided to abruptly leave that night.

“We knew we had to get out of there. We had to get out of there now,” Lelah Jerger said. “It was if we stick around tonight, are they going to get a court order … or what are they going to do? We don't know.”

The family's world was turned upside down.

“We didn't expect to leave the way we did leave," Lelah Jerger said. "We didn't get to say goodbye to a lot of people. We hadn't gotten reported to DCS until our CBD investigation.”

But that CBD oil case was closed months ago.

“Are they really getting reports or are they trying to come back on us?" Lelah Jerger said. "Because we did get the case closed, and we'll never know."

The Jergers also wonder if it's retaliation for their lawsuit against DCS.

“I'm going to be honest: I don't see us returning,” Lelah Jerger said.

As for the Jergers' lawsuit, the state filed a motion to dismiss and close the case. Their attorney filed a response and is now waiting on a judge's ruling.

Earlier this year, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill allowing sale of CBD oil in Indiana.