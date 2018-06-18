Paoli Schools considers paying interim superintendent to work less
PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- The interim superintendent of Paoli Community Schools could get the same pay for doing less work, a decision some teachers in the district say isn't fair.
Interim Superintendent Gerald Jackson took over Paoli Community Schools last summer. But he's had to stay longer than expected, so the district might pay him more per day.
"He needs a bit of a break," said board member Kathy Padgett. "Mr. Jackson was in retirement. He came out of retirement to help us out, because he loves this school corporation."
According to a new proposed contract, Jackson will take home $2,200 per week and only work four days per week. He would go from working five days a week for $440 per day to four days a week for $550 per day.
"He's going to get the same amount of money," Padgett said.
"It's not the same amount of money," replied teacher Marsha Wells.
"If he worked the five days, it wouldn't be," Padgett said. "He can come in and work five days, but he's only going to get paid for four."
Over the last year, the district lost 42 employees, including 19 teachers.
"We're a poor community," said Pam Minton, a retired school employee "We're a very poor school, and we're losing teacher after teacher after teacher. That's more (per day) than most of Orange County brings home in a week."
The district is advertising for a permanent replacement, and Jackson said he has no interest.
"Nobody wants to leave any quicker than Mr. Jackson does," Padgett said. "We're going to get the best person we can, but if we can't find a good person, he's gonna stay until we do, hopefully."
Jackson's contract offers no benefits.
"I didn't intend on being here, OK? It's that simple," Jackson said.
"And that's the reason why we need to hire a superintendent that will be able to do the job completely," Wells replied.
"Not an issue with me," Jackson said.
The board is expected to take a vote at its next meeting on June 25.
